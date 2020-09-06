Powderfinger won’t reform to perform at the 2020 AFL grand final in Brisbane, despite confirming they were recently offered the opportunity.

Following the confirmation that the match will take place outside of Victoria for the first time in history (at the Gabba), Powderfinger were rumoured to be heading to the Sunshine State to play the match.

With the band then revealing they’d be releasing a full album of unheard material to celebrate the 20th anniversay of their iconic Odyssey Number Five, rumours of the gig kicked into overdrive.

But frontman Bernard Fanning has shut down rumours of a reunion show, posting to his own personal Facebook as well as the official Powderfinger socials.

In the post, he revealed that Powderfinger had been personally asked by Aussie music mogul and founder of Mushroom Records Michael Gudinski to perform.

“Hey Everyone, Just to put the rumour mill out of business,” he wrote.

“Powderfinger were extremely flattered to have been asked to perform at the Gabba AFL GF.

“A very generous and enticing proposal made by Mr Gudinski and the AFL board ( thanks ladies and gents) but it is not to be this time folks.”

Fanning went on to suggest that a local Queensland act would be better placed to take to the middle of the Gabba on AFL’s biggest day of the year.

“We’d rather make way for active QLD artists ( we’ve started a list below in alphabetical order)

“Might see some of you at the Gabba Oct 24 but we will just have a beer and a pie in hand not guitars.”

He then tagged Amy Shark, Ball Park Music,Busby Marou, Cub Sport, DUNE RATS, DZ Deathrays, Nat Dunn, The Chats, Thelma Plum, Violent Soho, and WAAX.

On Sunday (September 6th), the band announced that they’ll be taking over Spotify’s Broad Chords Playlist, curating songs they love.

Powderfinger officially retired in 2010, after a career that saw the band release six studio albums and becopme the only band to top the triple j Hottest 100 in consecutive years.

Check out ‘My Happiness’ by Powderfinger: