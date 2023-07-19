In 2003, Brisbane legends Powderfinger released their fifth studio album, Vulture Street.

It was a record that cemented Powderfinger as Australian rock royalty, spending 47 weeks on the ARIA Albums Chart and earning them the ARIA Award for Best Rock Album.

Befitting a band so synonymous with Brisbane, Powderfinger got their album title from a prominent street in the Queensland city’s inner suburbs.

20 years later, Powderfinger have decided to celebrate Vulture Street in a unique way.

For one night only, fans can join the band live in-person at Palace Barracks Cinema in – where else – Brisbane on Thursday, August 24th at 6:30pm.

Those in attendance will get to experience These Days (Live in Concert), a concert film originally recorded during the Live on Vulture Street Tour in 2004. The film, produced for DVD but long out of print, will be played on the big screen in full cinema mode.

Following the showing, Powderfinger will be joined by acclaimed author Trent Dalton for a short Q&A, before the night concludes with a meet & greet and photo opportunity with fans.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets are, understandably, extremely limited, and are available exclusively via the band’s mailing list (sign up via their official website).

Powderfinger will also be marking the 20th anniversary of Vulture Street with a special vinyl release. The album will be available for the first time on a deluxe 3LP and standard 1LP, as well as a deluxe 3CD and digital versions.

The album is set for release on Friday, August 25th, one day after the cinema event (pre-order here).

Powderfinger are glad to be celebrating one of their best albums. “Vulture Street was a return to our Rock n Roll roots, after months and months on the road performing to bigger crowds on bigger stages in bigger rooms all around the world, we were starting to feel the effects that this kind of touring had on the way we were performing,” they wrote on social media.

“So, in that spirit, it feels right to add some of that live energy to this anniversary release with the addition of recordings from the Live On Vulture Street Tour. Recordings which have never been made available on Vinyl before – until now.”