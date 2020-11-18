The hits keep on coming for Sydney-based rapper, producer, and engineer Big Skeez, who has just unveiled the video for his latest track, ‘Long Time’.

For most, Big Skeez might not be a household name just yet, but you can bet it won’t be long before everyone has his name on their lips. Having kicked off a love of music way back as a young kid, he started his musical career in 2011, with his debut EP following in 2016.

Fast forward a few years, and the career highlights keep on coming. Finding a new audience by way of the Lil Spacely-featuring ‘Westside’ in 2019, Big Skeez has continued to share his exceptional compositions, pairing incredible lyricism with some of the most carefully-crafted compositions you’ll find anywhere.

Already serving as the blueprint of what any hip-hop artist should aspire to be, last week saw the release of the latest cut from Big Skeez, with ‘Long Time’ set to become one of his biggest tracks to date.

Teaming up with fellow Sydney artist Gibrillah, and featuring production from duo Korky Buchek, the collaboration is a masterclass of UK/Afro-inspired drums, heavy basslines, and some of the slickest vocals you’ll find anywhere.

“The song pretty much happened naturally,” Big Skeez said of the track. “Tom [Elliott, half of Korky Buchek] made the beat and I went in the booth a freestyled part of the hook and we liked it song I took the demo track went home and finished my verse and sent it right back to Tom next day and that’s how the song came about.”

With the track already out in the world, and gaining acclaim at every turn, Big Skeez has now taken things to the next level, sharing the slick video clip for the track.

Featuring visuals from up-and-coming videographer Murli, the clip serves as stunning pairing to the powerful single, showing Big Skeez and Gibrillah performing the track in various locations, adding a sense of scenic realism alongside the lyrics which already paint an intensely vibrant picture.

With ‘Long Time’ serving as the debut single for Big Skeez under the Bodega Collective label, we can only expect more amazing content to emerge in the coming months and years. If you’re liking the sound of what you’re hearing, treat yourself by checking out the amazing clip to ‘Long Time’ below.

Check out ‘Long Time’ by Big Skeez: