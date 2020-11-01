Melbourne indie-rock duo Curly Blonde have returned with their latest track, offering up the blissful ‘Room 309’ ahead of its official release.

They’ve only been on the scene for a comparatively short time, but Curly Blonde – consisting of Brynn O’Connor and Fergus Selkirk-Bell – have already managed to make a name for themselves as purveyors of slick, indie-rock/pop, delivering it with a level of ease and smoothness that would make the likes of Ball Park Music and The Jungle Giants look on with envy.

New track, ‘Room 309’, was mixed by Nicolas Mendoza (OneFour, Delta Goodrem, A$AP Ferg), and sees the pair at their peak. With upbeat percussion, bright guitar riffs, and glistening vocals, the duo unleash a perfect anthem for the coming summer months – almost custom-composing the track for those beloved road trips.

However, beneath its gorgeous exterior lies a much more serious and relatable message, with the lyrics speaking to the far-too common dissatisfaction with how life has turned out.

“Behind the rolling riffs, dreamy rhythms and vocals, the lyrics of the song stipulate someone who had such big imaginings for their life and set aspirational goals growing up, yet, they’re extremely unsatisfied with how things have turned out and whether they can ever have a meaningful life,” O’Connor explains.

“It’s a pretty pertinent song, because I think most people in our age demographic are starting to realise and have thoughts along those lines, and the song captures a moment where you either make the move and live out those dreams, or whether you fall into the masses and go through the motions.”

Though the song comes from a place of darkness, so too has the pair’s musical career experienced some less-than satisfactory moments this year thanks to the prevalence of COVID. However, the lads in Curly Blonde are able to look at the bright side of things, noting how they likely wouldn’t be where they are today if things hadn’t turned out this way.

“COVID has actually helped us, in a funny way,” Selkirk-Bell adds. “We were both stood down from our jobs and the spare time allowed us to really come together and record this song and our upcoming debut EP.

“We felt that if life had continued in its hectic state, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve as much as we have this year.”

Although ‘Room 309’ isn’t officially out until Wednesday, November 4th, you can get in on the ground floor of this soon-to-be huge track by giving it an early spin below, and pre-saving it now.

Check out ‘Room 309’ by Curly Blonde: