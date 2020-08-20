He’s been an icon of the scene for close to 15 years now, and today, New Zealand-born, Berlin-based Freddy Fudd Pucker officially releases his eighth studio album, The Weather Knows Us Better Than We Know The Weather.

If you’ve been a fan of the folk-rock genre at any time across most of this century, the chances are pretty good you would’ve come across the majesty of Freddy Fudd Pucker.

A veritable icon of the scene, Tom Young is the man behind the moniker, and has managed to set himself apart as a true DIY hero, performing anywhere and everywhere across the course of almost 14 years of non-stop touring.

He’s supported huge names such as CJ Ramone, Mac DeMarco, and SNFU, while evoking stylistic comparisons to artists like The Mountain Goats and Jeff Rosenstock throughout his work. Needless to say, Freddy Fudd Pucker has managed to become one of the finest artists you might not have heard, with his verbose, immediate compositions more than able to go toe-to-toe with the greats of the music industry.

With records and releases coming thick and fast throughout his career, Freddy Fudd Pucker has managed to grow a sizeable audience over the years, with these fans anxiously awaiting the release of his eighth record, The Weather Knows Us Better Than We Know The Weather.

Check out ‘Hunter Gatherer’ by Freddy Fudd Pucker:

Officially out today, the ten-track record was entirely written, recorded, and produced by Young himself while in lockdown, with tracks like “Soil/Displacement” and the tremendous “Hunter Gatherer” helping to give fans a taste of the album ahead of its arrival.

Serving as something of a musical exorcism, the record sees Young addressing a number of anxieties, including environmental collapse, plague, international migration, and out of control political partisanship. Easily one of the most important records to emerge out of lockdown, with each and every track as relevant for the times as the one that precedes it, Freddy Fudd Pucker has not only struck gold with this release, but today he shares it with the people.

If you’re eager to give Freddy Fudd Pucker’s The Weather Knows Us Better Than We Know The Weather a listen, scroll on down to give the full album a listen. If you’re liking what you’re hearing, be sure to support the artist via platforms such as Bandcamp, follow him on socials, and keep an eye out for when restrictions will allow him to finally tour at a venue near you!

Check out The Weather Knows Us Better Than We Know The Weather: