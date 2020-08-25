Barely a year after we were first introduced to the majesty of Sydney’s Grids & Dots, the trio are back again, this time armed with the clip to the spectacular ‘The Great Divide’.

It was just last December that Grids & Dots decided to give us their first official track, sharing ‘Never Change’ to much acclaim. Since then, the shoegaze outfit have been hard at work crafting more tracks to add to their already-stellar arsenal.

Now, they’ve shared their latest effort, releasing the clip for the majestic ‘The Great Divide’. Recorded at Hercules Street Studios in Surry Hills with Wayne Connolly (Paul Dempsey, Boy & Bear), the track came about quite late into their sessions, but quickly proved itself as a strong representative of what they’d created.

“Wayne liked the demo so much that he insisted we get it down along with the other songs,” the group explained. “The band was completely unprepared for it at the time, and we worked a lot of the rhythm section parts and song structure out on the spot in the studio. Nevertheless, Wayne was right and we thought it sounded sweet and dreamy enough to be our second single.”

A nostalgic track with a somewhat sombre tone, ‘The Great Divide’ serves as a look into relationships gone wrong, and the journey back to finding yourself. Now, Grids & Dots have given us the other half of the equation, sharing a luscious, scenic visual accompaniment by way of the track’s official video.

Directed and produced by Paul Matereke (Treason Flowers), the clip was filmed across a number of Sydney locations, and show the group in a number of different areas, as the summery light shines a light on the theme of distance being put forward by the video.

“The video takes the topic of distance between people and has fun with it,” the group explain. “It’s about three people who are barely friends in the real world but once they leave this reality via virtual reality and suddenly become great buddies, band mates living out their fantasies in wonderful places. But what happens when they come back to the real world again?”

As powerful as it is mesmerising, both the song and video from Grids & Dots are a masterclass in arresting content, and truly set them apart as one of the most exciting bands to watch on the Aussie music scene.

Check out ‘The Great Divide’ by Grids & Dots: