2020 might be coming to a close, but the year is far from over for Harper Bloom, who has today shared her latest single, the gorgeously eclectic ‘Sunflower Girl’.

If we had our way, we might one day divide up periods of music by characterising it as a time before we heard Harper Bloom, and the time since her music brightened our lives. First appearing on our radars by way of ‘Mary’ back in March, Bloom has been an unstoppable force ever since.

Add in songs such as ‘Walk My Way’ and ‘You’re The Music’, a new management deal with Jim McKinnon at Teamtrick, and a spot on the BIGSOUND 50, and you’d not only agree that this year has been a big one, but a busy one too.

In fact, 2020 appears to have been so busy for Bloom that we’d have forgiven her for taking the rest of the year off to have some much-needed rest. Luckily for everyone, Bloom is a hard worker who can’t help but dish out stunning new tunes, such as this week’s ‘Sunflower Girl’.

First composed in a Brooklyn apartment during a harsh winter, and first debuted whilst busking on the streets of Manhattan, ‘Sunflower Girl’ is as bright as its name suggests, and is another stunning entry to an already-exceptional career from this fine artist.

A breezy mix of upbeat indie-folk, the compositional style of the track evokes memories of Scottish icons The Beta Band, fused with the bright, positive delivery of fellow Aussie artists such as Alex The Astronaut.

As catchy as it is smooth, ‘Sunflower Girl’ presents itself as a stream of consciousness cut that focuses on her growing experiences with her partner, ranging from their meeting on an island of the WA coast, to travelling the world together. Together, these memories of a shared journey combine to create a song that offers a unique perspective of living a life of joyful simplicity, and the appreciation they have for each other.

“I wanted ‘Sunflower Girl’ to reflect how we felt about life, detailing how the purest joy comes from simply being in each other’s company and enjoying unique experiences, rather than the pursuit of materialistic gains,” Bloom explained of the track.

With ‘Sunflower Girl’ serving as her fourth and final single of the year, Harper Bloom is now on track to set her sights on bigger things, with live shows and a debut EP set to arrive in 2021. In the meantime, the new single is set to arrive on Thursday, November 12th, but if you can’t wait that long, give it a sneak peek below!

Check out ‘Sunflower Girl’ by Harper Bloom: