Just months on from his latest release, Jack Bratt is back with his first single of 2021, sharing the mesmerising ‘Body Language’ today.

If you’ve been following the work of Jack Bratt over the last few years, then you would be more than aware of the versatility, creativity, and downright enviable skill that the Brisbane musician possesses. With years under his belt playing in bands around the country (including Golden Age Of Ballooning) and sharing the stage with some veritable icons, the last year has seen Bratt sharing a number of solo songs to continued and increasing acclaim.

Having entered 2020 as the well-deserved winner of the 2019 Grant McLennan Fellowship, this last year originally set to look a lot different for Bratt. However, with plans put on hold, he swiftly set his sights on the studio, with singles such as ‘Spades’, ‘The Outsider’, and ‘Will You Ever’ arriving since.

Now, following a few weeks of airplay on triple j, triple j Unearthed, and even Coles supermarket radio, Bratt’s newest single ‘Body Language’ is officially set to be released this week.

Featuring production and mixing talents from Joel Myles with Matt Bartlem on mastering, ‘Body Language’ feels like the next chapter in Bratt’s undeniable artistry. Smooth, slinky, and stunning from a technical point of view, ‘Body Language’ has shades of John Mayer to it, mixed in with the true pop-rock sensibility that gives this one the sort of power needed to become a global hit.

If you’re liking the sound of all this, and you simply cannot wait until ‘Body Language’ sees its official release on Friday, February 26th, you can give it a sneaky listen below. An accompanying music video is set to arrive in the near future, but until then, immerse yourself in the blissful beauty of ‘Body Language’.

Check out ‘Body Language’ by Jack Bratt: