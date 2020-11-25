Melbourne artist Jiordy has got a new single ‘Weight In Water’ and it’s a slick piece of magic from the rising star.

It seems like Melbourne is filled to the brim with musical talent and the latest to emerge from there is pop-electronica artist Jiordy, who has got a dreamy new single for everyone.

Titled ‘Weight In Water’, this sparkling track was produced and co-written by Jahn Rae (bassist for Client Liason). The third release of the year for Jiordy, the song explores the complex dichotomy of emotions experienced by the singer-songwriter as she revels in the piercing yet productive sensation of her anxiety.

Talking about what the song is about, Jiordy says “this song explores my strength in being vulnerable… I want to be an open book to enable a deeper connection with anyone who listens to my music, even though it terrifies me.”

“I know I’m anxious, I know what it’s like to feel trapped in your own body; when your hands don’t feel like your own. I know what it means to question every, tiny detail. I know how isolating it is… I know how it feels.”

Released alongside ‘Weight In Water’ is an ethereal music video. Featuring choreography by Mimi Elashiry and borrowing visual cues from Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’, the video perfectly complements what is already a dream-like song that evokes feelings of euphoria.

For those on the lookout for a new artist to follow, you can’t really do much wrong with Jiordy. After starting the year with her impressive debut single ‘UR Dumb‘ before following that up with the equally-stunning ‘Hmmm’, it seems like this talented pop-electronica sensation from Melbourne is intent on finishing 2020 on a dreamy high with ‘Weight In Water’. And boy has she succeeded.

Check out ‘Weight In Water’ by Jiordy: