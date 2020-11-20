After checking out their new music on Tone Deaf, we decided to chat to The Grogans and figure out the lads behind the bangers.

In case you missed it, Melbourne garage rockers The Grogans recently premiered their new single ‘Got A Girl‘ right here on Tone Deaf, and then followed that up by giving us the first look of their new EP, Day / To / Day.

The music is aggressive, fast, and just plain fun, which got us wondering who the Grogans are exactly.

To figure that out, we had a chat with the trio as part of our popular Get To Know series and dug into what made them tick.

How did your artist name come about?

We were hanging out on Quin’s bed after either a jam or an eighteenth party. We just thought if we were going to keep on jamming then we should come up with a name, Gus then just said “how about The Grogans” and we pretty much just went from there.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“It’s got a good beat.”

What do you love about your hometown?

Jordy’s the king of Karingal which is his favourite thing about his hometown Frankston, it means he’s pretty tough – or so he says.

Gus loves east Bentleigh because his cousins live heaps close and he’s ding dong ditched every house in the neighbourhood.

Quin loved growing up in Highett because the house had a studio in it where we rehearsed and recorded a lot of our earlier stuff.

Career highlight so far?

Selling out Cherry Bar for the first time was a career highlight because it’s such an iconic venue, as well as selling out Howler for our debut album launch.

Fave non-music hobby?

A favourite hobby of Quin and Gus’ is going surfing while Jordy loves just sitting back and taking it rooooiilll easy.

What’s on your dream rider?

A slab of Coopers greens and some gourmet vegetarian burgers as well as crispy m&ms… and some honey bourbon & some gin and tequila.

Dream music collaboration?

Auntie Leo 7” or an AC/DC cover with Stiff Richards.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully doing the exact same thing with a few more people rocking up to shows and a couple more tracks released.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Jordy’s is ‘King Of The Mountain’ by Midnight Oil.

Gus’ is ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ by INXS.

Quin’s is ‘Señorita’ by Justin Timberlake.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“It is what it is” by either Ghandi or Shakespeare or, “Not only is it a necessity, it’s a must” by Russell Coight.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Probably old cars, we’re all pretty obsessed with them.