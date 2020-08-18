Aussie rockers Kingswood have emerged from lockdown with a brand new video, sharing the cinematic clip for ‘If Only’ today.

With most bands doing it tough these last few months with rescheduled tours, postponed album releases, and all manner of hassles coming their way, Kingswood were just one of many acclaimed artists who found themselves right in the thick of it back in March.

Releasing the stunning Juveniles on the very same day that COVID-19 restrictions meant that live shows (temporarily) became a thing of the past, Kingswood found themselves forced to cut short the album tour they had only just kicked off.

Thankfully, they found themselves heading into lockdown with a bit of hope, recording a live set at Melbourne’s Newmarket Studios to help tide fans over during this time.

Now, the group are back with a new video to accompany the powerful album track that is ‘If Only’. Directed by Kyle Caulfield alongside Kingswood members Fergus Linacre and Alexander Laska, the clip was shot in Melbourne’s beautiful Kensington Town Hall, which was first constructed in 1901 and served as a command post during World War II.

“The video paints the picture of our young protagonist, a determined romantic, intoxicated by idealistic love sentiments, he sets up his most perfect encounter,” Laska explains of the clip’s narrative. “Meticulous about detail, we see the story unfold whereby he pours his hopes and dreams into an arabesque of unabashed adoration.

“The idea was to replicate the free fall nature of love in its purest form and yet capture the dichotomy and sorrow in the idea that it may simply be impossible to either obtain or sustain. Regardless of the outcome, as is so often the basis for decision making in the modern world, the beauty here lies in the naivety of the experience alone. A lesson we always try to remind ourselves.”

While Kingswood have long been adept at pairing their powerful compositions with mesmerising, effective visuals, the latest clip for ‘If Only’ also proves the band’s worth as world-class visionaries.

Check out ‘If Only’ by Kingswood: