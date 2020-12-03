While 2020 hasn’t quite turned out the way anyone thought it would, there’s been a bit of good news coming from Brisbane by way of ‘Hooped Earings’, the new single from Lost Goat Found.

Ever since they first formed a couple of years ago, it was clear that the future was bright for this Queensland four-piece. Releasing three singles throughout 2019, the band hit the ground running in 2020, eager to make it one of the biggest years of their career.

Unfortunately, 2020 put a bit of a dampener on things, and while live shows didn’t happen in the same way that fans and band would have liked, Lost Goat Found persevered, releasing their single, ‘Open Invitation’, back in May. Showcasing what it is that made them great, it didn’t take long for more inspiration to flow, with the group now unleashing their latest track this week.

Dubbed ‘Hooped Earrings’, it’s an exuberant cut with an infectious sense of happiness, almost custom-composed to not only raise a smile to the listener’s face, but to make it impossible to resist the urge of getting out and cutting loose on the dance floor.

“This is something a little different,” the band explain. “We had a lot of fun with it and really let ourselves lean into the shiny pop sound. While we wanted the instrumentation and tone to have a dreamy dancy vibe we hope the lyrics keep the song grounded in reality.

“It’s pretty much about realising someone has moved on when you maybe haven’t. Hope everyone likes it!”

If you indeed are liking it as much as we are, then you might want to take advantage of the fact that Lost Goat Found will be launching the new single with a show at The Zoo in Brisbane this Saturday night. Supported by Hazel Mei and Ekhos Dream, it’s on track to be one of the band’s biggest shows of the year, and will serve as an indicator of the many good things still to come from this exceptional outfit.

Lost Goat Found’s ‘Hooped Earrings’ is officially released on Friday, December 4th with pre-saves available now.

Check out ‘Hooped Earrings’ by Lost Goat Found:

Lost Goat Found ‘Hooped Earrings’ Single Launch:

Saturday, December 5th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Oztix