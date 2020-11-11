MARLOE, the electro-pop sensation from Brisbane, has released her latest single ‘Worked Harder’ and it’s another banger for the playlist.

If you haven’t heard about MARLOE, now’s the time to jump onboard because the talented Brisbane-based singer-songwriter has got a new single out and it’s goddamn impressive.

Titled ‘Worked Harder’, this blissful electronic banger was written in-studio with MDWS during lockdown and dives into the MARLOE’s inner monologue, addressing her experiences who overstepped the boundaries she set.

“I wrote this song at a time when I felt I was being pushed and pulled in too many directions and I allowed people to abuse the boundaries I had set,” says the songstress in a press release. “It’s kind of a glimpse of this inner monologue of me realising if someone wanted to be in my life they would be, and I don’t need to bend and break myself just to make someone stick around.”

“I had planned to work on a different song in the studio that day, but when I woke up and got ready the chorus, melody and lyrics just started pouring out of me and in that moment it was like I had finally let go of this energy that was holding me back and instantly felt lighter.”

Having made a massive initial splash on the local scene in 2019 with the release of her critically-acclaimed debut self-titled EP, MARLOE has gone from strength to strength with her unique brand of romantic electro-pop.

After getting a lot of attention for her tracks ‘Secret’ and ‘The Future Is Now’, MARLOE capped off a big 2019 by getting chosen for APRA AMCOS’s Songwriting Camp and being selected by QMusic to attend Sydney’s Electronic Music Conference.

While 2020 has been a tough year, it hasn’t halted this talented singer-songwriter’s momentum. MARLOE’s latest single is titled ‘Worked Harder’ and it seems like her efforts are starting to bear fruit.

Check out ‘Worked Harder’ by MARLOE: