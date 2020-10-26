Not long after the release of their latest single, Melbourne rockers Mid City are back with the official video clip to the blistering ‘Liar Liar’.

It was just a few weeks ago that the mighty Mid City returned with their latest single of the year, sharing ‘Liar Liar’ following the release of ‘Forget It’ back in March. Set to appear on their forthcoming EP, the track is a powerful showcase of what makes the outfit such an inimitable force on the local rock scene.

“What started out as a beast of an instrumental, ‘Liar Liar’ took its final form when I forced myself out of town to a kitch-as-hell 1950’s caravan out past the Dandenongs,” explained frontman Joel Griffiths of the Oscar Dawson-produced track.

“It was here, as the valley filled with heavy smoke haze, that I put pen to paper and conjured the demons needed to match melody with meaning.”

Now, Mid City have gone one step further, releasing the official video for the new single today. Directed and filmed by Griffiths, the concept is a rather simple one, with an anxious self-portrait seeing the footage serve as a visual representation of the idea of running from one’s own truth.

“I was holed up for iso on a farm outside of Byron and would walk through these cane fields early in the morning or at dusk,” Griffiths explains of the clip. “I figured it was the perfect location to shoot a one-man clip.

“It’s got both, this really beautiful, light and ambience in all this tall cane but also quietly freaky as fuck. Like some kind of spooky supernatural-ness is about to come out of nowhere to abduct me. ….Suffice to say I didn’t stick around doing extra takes for long post sunset.”

Of course, the eeriness is indeed palpable throughout the video, with fast movements and unsettling effects helping to turn a simple concept into one that almost feels visceral.

‘Liar Liar’ is set to appear on the forthcoming EP from Mid City, with Wishing For The Best set to arrive at some point in the near future. While we wait for further details, why not give the band’s newest music video a spin below?

Check out ‘Liar Liar’ by Mid City: