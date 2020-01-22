It’s rare to feel as though you’re witnessing an artist on the cusp of becoming huge, but thanks to Tasmania’s PARKER, that’s a feeling we can all share in.

In today’s musical climate, it’s often a struggle to get your foot in the door and to get people to listen to your tunes. In fact, more often than not it ends up being true that those with the most amount of talent are often overlooked in favour of the louder and more vocal musicians.

Thankfully though, the gorgeous sounds of PARKER are destined to remain front and centre for some time, with the Tasmanian visual artist and musician sharing the arresting clip for her latest single, ‘Become The Fool’.

PARKER – the musical moniker of Tash Parker – might be a familiar name to you. In fact, this new project is the third name the artist has found herself under, with her talents also featured in the folk group Runaway Belles, and the immensely talented a capella group Ladychoir.

Having worked alongside Hans Van Vliet and Becki Whitton, this multi-talented musician has been sharing a few songs over the last few months, with her latest single – ‘Become The Fool’ – set to drop on January 24th.

A mesmerising number that draws you in with its ethereal tones and smooth-as-silk vocals, it’s backed by a Bauhaus-inspired clip that manages to put the themes of heartbreak into context.

“This is the first song that was co-written with my writing and production team, Hans Van Vliet (QLD) and Becki Whitton (VIC), across three states and I’m really excited about it,” PARKER says of the track’s inspiration.

“When a relationship ends it can be devastating. But what happens afterwards can be a beautiful mess of experiences and vivid feelings. When I got to the end of my longest relationship, I realised I had lost so much of myself. I had been living for someone else and their dreams for so long I didn’t know who I was without them.

“But through this experience, I was set free to find myself again, to pursue my creative practice with all my heart.”

While the track itself is a powerful one that completely takes you over with its astounding production and emotional density, the accompanying clip is just as striking, with sepia toned city giving way to a progressively colourful world as a means of providing an extended visual metaphor.

“The clip for this song is so incredible! It was made in one month on a super tight budget,” PARKER notes. “It was made by Hans Van Vliet (7 Bit Hero + HUNZ) in just three weeks.

“We took inspiration from Bauhaus design; we wanted to create something that felt nostalgic yet contemporary. Every single element in the clip has a meaning and a reason to be there. Nothing is superfluous.”

While ‘Become The Fool’ is out tomorrow, you can scroll down just a tiny bit to give the video a watch now. If you’re liking what you’re seeing, you’re in luck, with PARKER noting that 2020 is set to be a banner year with plenty still to come.

“I’m really excited about all the singles and music videos we have lined up to release this year,” the artist explains. “I’ve also got a number of live videos in the making!

“I feel so lucky to be working with so many great film makers, musicians and audio engineers on these projects.”

Check out ‘Become The Fool’ by PARKER: