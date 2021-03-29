Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

A few months on from the release of their last single, Sydney’s Plastic Face are back with another commanding track, sharing ‘BACK2TOKYO’ ahead of its official release this week.

It was just last year that the world was introduced to Pete Stals and Will Coleman, whose Plastic Face project swiftly found them turning heads. Sharing ‘2HEADEDHORSE’ in October, ‘HiiViSiON‘ followed in November, with the pair’s enigmatic sounds finding them new fans at every turn.

Now, they’re back with another immediate classic, with ‘BACK2TOKYO’ serving as a perfect showcase of their enigmatic sound. Entirely self-written, produced, mixed by the group, it’s equal parts atmospheric and moody, as electronic instrumentation and smooth vocals help to provide another side to their sound.

A testament to their desire to push boundaries, Plastic Face explain that the track’s mysterious origins lie within the idea of how it feels to fall backwards into old habits, being an inner critic, and finally getting yourself back onto the path to ecstasy.

“Our second single ‘BACK2TOKYO’, like all of our tracks, is 100% totally open to the listener’s interpretation,” explains Stals. “For us, this song was inspired by making the same mistakes over and over.

“We’ve used Tokyo as a metaphorical state of mind in which is can be interpreted as going back to old relationships you know are toxic, putting up with some horrendous job, or trying to manage addictions.”

Self-describing themselves as “telepathic DMT elves with a penchant for world domination through the medium of pop music, existing in this current reality as human beings”, Plastic Face have already proven their worth as one of the most enigmatic and exciting groups on the Australian music scene.

With “BACK2TOKYO” officially released on April 1st, it’s clear that we’re about to enter a new era for the pair. If you can’t quite wait until the 1st to hear their latest offering, then be sure to give it a sneak peek below!

Plastic Face’s ‘BACK2TOKYO’ is released on April 1st.

Check out ‘BACK2TOKYO’ by Plastic Face: