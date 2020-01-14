Get ready to have your mind blown thanks to the latest release from RACKETT, with ‘Oxytoxic’ serving as the future-punk anthem you never knew you needed.

RACKETT’s Bec Callander has undoubtedly been one busy bee over the last year. Having risen to fame as part of the band of the same name, Callander parted ways with her bandmates last year, only to re-emerge a few months later with the stunning new single ‘Machinations’.

Now, after showcasing her powerful new sound, RACKETT is back once again, entering the new year in a huge way thanks to the future-punk anthem ‘Oxytoxic’.

Co-written and produced alongside Dave Hammer (Lime Cordiale, Jeffe) and mastered by Chris Behringer (Rihanna, St. Vincent), the title is a made-up word that alludes to the peptide hormone oxytocin, which plays a role in social bonding and sexual reproduction.

“The song is about uncontrollably romanticising about a fictional lover and being overcome by desire for someone you don’t even know, but can play the part,” Callander explains.

An intriguing, inviting tune, ‘Oxytoxic’ serves as the latest piece of exceptional music from RACKETT, who spent most of 2019 touring national and internationally, having played alongside huge names like Jack River, The Growlers, DZ Deathrays, and The Darkness previously.

‘Oxytoxic’ is officially released on Friday, January 17th, though you can give it a sneak peek below. If you’re loving what you’re hearing, be sure to catch RACKETT when she tears up stages in Sydney and Melbourne in early February. Check out all the details below!

Check out RACKETT’s ‘Oxytoxic’:

RACKETT Tour Dates 2019:

Thursday, February 6th

(With Dante Knows, Lovemedo, Yen Strange)

Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 8th

(With Tee Elishha, V, Cooper Feel)

Yah Yah’s, Melbourne, VIC