It’s been a long time coming, but today truly is a great day, with Adelaide icons Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band sharing their incredible new EP, Great.

If you’re a fan of local music, South Aussie music, or just about any artist at all, then no self-respecting music taste is complete without a bit of Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band.

Featuring Jessica Johns (guitar, piano, backing vocals), Colby Robertson (drums), Jesse Davidson (bass, backing vocals), Tom Matheson (guitar), Tom Spall (violin), and Ricky Albeck (vocals and guitar), the Adelaide group are an all-star collection of musicians, serving up an eclectic mix of the country twang and pub-rock sensibilities, with Albeck’s intricate, affecting lyrics helping to add a devastatingly human side to the group.

Having first appeared on the scene back in 2017, Albeck and band have already embarked on an impressive career, with a debut EP, a split 7″ single, constant rotation on local and community radio, and support slots for the likes of the late Justin Townes-Earle, Jet, The Living End, and West Thebarton, just to name a few.

In recent months though, the group have been gearing up towards the release of their latest effort, with singles such as ‘Hands’ and ‘Against The Wall’ serving as tasters of new EP, Great, which not only arrives today, but was likely named for the first word that comes to mind upon a first listen.

Giving the EP an exclusive premiere today, the five-track collection presents itself as an eclectic showcase of just what Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line band are capable of. While the recent singles are undeniably highlights, it’s hard to overlook the brilliance of the jaunty ‘Shanty’, the spacious ‘That’s How I Wanna Be’, and the stand-out ‘Goddamn Lazy’.

Possessing an innate ability to not only craft lyrics that cut deep, but feel universally relatable, these stellar songs sit atop a bed of instrumentation which only speaks to the immeasurable talent possessed by each and every member of the Belair Line Band.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band’s Great is released on Friday, November 12th via Swirl Records, with physical copies available for pre-order now.

Check out Great by Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band: