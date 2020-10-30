Indie punk rock group The Nagging Doubts are about to make a big splash on the scene with their new double single ‘Berlin’/’Marine’.

The Nagging Doubts have only been at this for a few years yet they’ve already made some big steps in their journey, having already released their debut EP Deug Lane when they were still in high school (which was only a year or so ago).

Now the Sydney-based quintet are taking things to the next step by working with acclaimed producer Wayne Connolly (The Vines, You Am I, Youth Group) on their upcoming new EP, Autocalm.

But ahead of that EP’s release, The Nagging Doubts have dropped a tasty little teaser in the form of a double A-side single ‘Berlin’/’Marine’, which showcases the band’s dark yet glittery indie punk rock sound.

‘Berlin’ is the darker of the two singles and is reminiscent of Joy Division with its synths and thumping bassline. “This new sound seemed to mimic some of the mindscapes I felt during the trip away; being in a foreign place for the first time without parents or any real anchor to remind you of a life with structure and routine,” says lead singer Joe Wilks.

“It was Berlin particularly that came to mind when I listened to the song because it was a city that seemed to run itself and didn’t feel the need to cater for tourists, it was unforgiving yet with a lot of integrity to it.”

As for ‘Marine’, the band says it “represents shedding the physical and mental constraints of High School and all that comes with it and being thrust into a new reality that makes you feel like you’re closer to the source of life.”

“The song isn’t limited to the idea of leaving school, that state of mind is also applicable to forming or breaking relationships, going through a period of self-discovery, or any period where you feel like you’ve shaken up the snow globe that is your mind and are open to anything and full of energy to get out there.”

Autocalm is set to drop at some point in early 2021 so you’ll just have to get your Nagging Doubts fix by listening to ‘Berlin’/’Marine’ for the time being.

Check out ‘Berlin’ and ‘Marine’ by The Nagging Doubts: