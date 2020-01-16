The VANNS have once again proved why they’re one of the fastest-rising rock outfits on the Aussie music scene, sharing a stripped-back version of their recent album track, ‘Jules Said’.

It was just a few months ago that Wollongong rockers The VANNS shared Through The Walls, their long-awaited debut album. Coming six years after they first formed, and two years after their latest EP, it was a stunning release, and enough to see the group score the coveted feature album spot on triple j.

While it’s just about impossible to pick a favourite track from their record, fans found themselves responding well to singles like ‘Deranged’, ‘Mother’, and the unassuming ‘Jules Said’.

A slower number with a power to transport you somewhere truly blissful, the track has since seen the group head back to the studio to take another crack at it, sharing an alternate version of the tune as their latest single.

Written by Jimmy Vann and Cameron Little, the new version sees the group expanding upon the album version, working alongside Grammy-nominated, ARIA-winning producer Adrian Breakspear (Gang of Youths, Pharrell Williams) to bring it to life.

Check out the original version of ‘Jules Said’:

“Jim and I wrote ‘Jules Said’ in my bedroom in under an hour,” explained Little. “It was the first song we finished writing for Through The Walls.

“We were doing a lot of writing on Logic and trying to come up with ‘cool sounds’ for a while, and then we went out to lunch and were like, ‘When we get back, let’s just try and write something with two guitars and no computer’.”

A much more developed and heartfelt version of the track, it’s a powerful rendition that has the potential for The VANNS to attract even more… fanns (sorry).

Of course, the good news doesn’t end there, with The VANNS eager to announce their Red Eye tour, which will see them travelling across the country in March and April, supported by Death By Denim on most dates.

“Really pumped to be heading back out on tour, especially doing other venues and towns we haven’t done in a while,” explained drummer Andrew Banovich.

“Playing to a new crowd, some of whom may not have seen/heard the album songs live yet is super refreshing and can make a show feel unpredictable. That’s something I really love about touring and am excited to be a part of.”

Tickets to The VANNS’ new tour are on sale now, with all the important details below. If you’re keen to check out the new version of ‘Jules Said’, just scroll a little bit further (but not too much) to give it a spin!

Check out ‘Jules Said’ by The VANNS:

The VANNS’ Red EYE Tour:

With Special guests Death By Denim

Thursday, March 19th

Altar Bar, Hobart, TAS*

Friday, March 20th

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 21st

Unibar, Adelaide, SA*

Friday, March 27th

Sol Bar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, March 28th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, April 3rd

Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, April 4th

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, April 17th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth, WA

*Death By Denim not appearing

Tickets on sale now via The VANNS’ website