UK-based collective PRESIDENT have returned with their first new music of 2026, unveiling the brooding new single “Angel Wings”, and marking a significant new chapter in the process.

Operating at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere, PRESIDENT have built a multi-million streaming following while refusing to conform to traditional genre boundaries or identity tropes.

Instead, they’ve prioritised intent over image, cultivating intrigue through minimalism and anonymity since launching in 2025.

The figure at the centre of PRESIDENT — silver-haired and concealed behind an aged, almost waxen mask that feels deliberately unsettling — is known only as the Artist. There’s a good chance you’ve encountered him before.

He’s spent years moving through the music industry, even if parts of him have always remained obscured. Raised in a religious family and tight-knit community, he’s carried both highs and deeply personal lows that only a trusted few have been privy to… and don’t you dare compare him to Sleep Token.

“Angel Wings” is the act’s first release of the year and their debut offering via Atlantic Records. The moody, richly layered track continues PRESIDENT’s sonic evolution, fusing alt-rock textures with industrial edges, programmed beats, and dynamic, push-and-pull breakdowns.

“‘Angel Wings’ reflects a search for spiritual redemption and the resolve to begin again,” the Artist explains. “It marks the opening of a new chapter. At its core, the song speaks to holding close those who matter most, while remaining unmoved by detractors.”

That philosophy tracks with PRESIDENT’s broader ethos. In a 2025 cover feature with Revolver, the band took aim at the churn of the modern industry, saying, “the music industry has elements of fast fashion to it these days. Things just come and go. Everything’s really quick. Everyone’s shouting for attention, and there’s just so much noise, and it just becomes a fucking conveyor belt. [We] wanted to step back and not be a part of that. But if people are interested, and they want to enter into this world, we’ll grab them with open arms.”

Following the release of their debut EP King of Terrors in late 2025, PRESIDENT are set to hit the road across North America this weekend, opening for Bad Omens and Beartooth.