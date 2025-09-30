Alt-metal band PRESIDENT have revealed plans for a special Australian show this December.

Bringing their explosive live show to Melbourne for a special headline concert at Stay Gold, the exclusive performance will give fans a rare chance to catch their genre-defying sound and raw intensity.

The performance lands while the masked band are in town supporting Architects on tour, alongside fellow supporter House of Protection for what promises to be one of the most significant rock tours of the year.

PRESIDENT is an enigmatic project that operates at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere. They don’t conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity. Instead, PRESIDENT prioritises intent over image, shifting the spotlight away from those who have created this movement, firmly onto the music itself.

They recently released single “In the Name of the Father” is a raw meditation on existential fear and the inevitability of death, referencing the ‘King of Terrors’. The debut proclamation is dark, unflinching, and deeply cathartic, providing a first glimpse into a world PRESIDENT are only beginning to reveal.

Tickets to the show on December 12th go on say at 1pm on Friday, October 3rd. Presale begins at 12pm on Thursday, October 2nd. Complete tour and ticket information is available here.

PRESIDENT AUSTRALIA 2025

Friday, December 12th

Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Also supporting Architects:

Thursday, December 11th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, December 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday, December 14th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD