Priscilla Presley is taking the mic — and the stage — for a rare and revealing live event across Australia this November.

This November, the former wife of Elvis Presley and longtime keeper of his legacy will tour Australia for ‘An Audience with Priscilla Presley’, a rare and candid stage event that invites fans behind the tabloid curtain and into her personal truth.

Taking place in Melbourne (November 23rd), Brisbane (November 24th), and Sydney (November 25th), the tour offers audiences an unfiltered look at Priscilla’s life, spanning her early days at Graceland, her marriage to Elvis, and her personal evolution beyond the King.

The conversation is timed with the release of her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You (out Sept 23rd via Hachette Australia), and arrives amid renewed global fascination with the Presley family, sparked by prestige biopics from Baz Luhrmann and Sofia Coppola, the sudden death of her daughter Lisa Marie in 2023, and a tangled series of high-profile lawsuits.

“No one has really heard my side of the story,” Priscilla says. “The adventure we had together, the transformation that I had going from schoolgirl to a woman overnight.”

In recent years, Presley has been at the centre of complex legal dramas, including a court battle over control of Lisa Marie’s estate, a now-resolved settlement with granddaughter Riley Keough, and an ongoing elder abuse lawsuit against a former business associate accused of manipulating her into signing away rights to her own name and likeness. Meanwhile, a bizarre and failed attempt to fraudulently foreclose on Graceland by an alleged dark-web scammer has only added to the surreal orbit around the Presley name.

‘An Audience with Priscilla Presley’ is a chance to hear from Priscilla herself, not through a director’s lens, court filings, or second-hand gossip, but live and in her own words discover the woman behind the headlines.

It will also explore her acting career in Dallas and The Naked Gun, her transformation of Graceland into a global landmark, and the deeply personal decisions she’s made to preserve Elvis’s legacy.

‘An Audience with Priscilla Presley’

Tickets on sale now via fane.com.au.

Sunday, November 23rd

Melbourne Hamer Hall

Monday, November 24th

Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

Tuesday, November 25th

Sydney State Theatre