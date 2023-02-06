Earlier this week, Private Function that limited copies of their new album 370HSSV 0773H will be sold in a sleeve that has a ‘scratch and win’ panel.

However, legislation in South Australia dictates that any ‘scratch and win’ promotion requires a permit, regardless of the prize pool value. For this reason, the state was excluded from the promotion.

“To all South Australian residents, this first pressing is unavailable to you because your government sucks. We’re sorry. Hopefully we can come to some kind of deal with your government, otherwise we’ll make sure you receive future pressings,” Private Function said at the time.

South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio has since heard of Private Function’s album, and decided to give them an full exception so that they can sell the scratch album sleeves in the state.

According to the documentation, the band has been granted an “exemption from Part 2 of the Lotteries Act 2019 for the purpose of promoting, selling or supplying Private Function’s third record ‘370HSSV 0773H’ in South Australia.”

“I am pleased to say that once I became aware of it I reached out to the band, and in the circumstances I’m happy to give them an exemption to be able to sell it into South Australia,” Soulio told ABC Radio Adelaide.

“The idea that someone is going to become addicted to scratchies by buying multiple albums is probably not a high risk from my point of view.”

The band also confirmed the good news for South Australians in a statement.