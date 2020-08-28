As Melbourne punk outfit Private Function unleash their second album, Whose Line Is It Anyway? today, the group have launched a special Record Store Day competition for their fans.

If you’re been paying attention to the world of new releases in the Aussie music scene lately, you’d likely be aware of two things. Firstly, that tomorrow is when the staggered replacement for Record Store Day takes place, and secondly, that today sees Private Function release their latest album.

When it comes to the latter, Private Function have not just knocked it out of the park, they’ve gone out to the parking lot and kept on knocking it further than this laboured analogy might even warrant. Needless to say, with attention-grabbing artwork, one of the most intriguing vinyl pressings to date, and one of the best tourist jingles ever recorded to their name, Private Function have unleashed something very special.

So how are they celebrating their new album? Well, being the charitable folks they are, they’re passing on the savings to you, and giving the listener a chance to benefit from the release of their new record.

Sure, their exclusive first-run vinyl pressings are all sold-out, but if you find your way to an indie record store around the country tomorrow (online sales are fine for you folks locked down in Melbourne) and pick up a copy of the new record, and you and a friend could win a weekend getaway with Private Function.

As a press release accompanying the announcement explains: “Snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef? Surfing at Bells Beach? A crocodile tour along the Adelaide River? An all-expenses paid stay at the Coburg Motor Inn? The getaway will be so spontaneous, the band don’t even know where they’re going yet. Rest assured, wherever in Australia you end up, it’ll be a weekend you’ll likely forget.”

Yes, it’s anyone’s guess just where the hell you’ll end up (personally, even a trip to Flinders Street Station would be welcome for anyone in the band’s home state right now), but even if you don’t win, you’ll still have a copy of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, so there really aren’t losers in the situation.

As we said, all you need to do is hit up an indie record store on Saturday, August 29th, buy a copy of Private Function’s new album, and send a copy of the receipt to [email protected], and you could be in with a chance to win the prize of a lifetime. Oh, and of course, PF STILL ON TOP!

Check out the new Private Function single, ‘Sleep Paralysis’: