Private Function is gearing up to release their third studio album, 370HSSV 0773H, next month, and limited copies will be sold in a sleeve that has a ‘scratch and win’ panel.

370HSSV 0773H will land Friday 31 March via their band-run label, Still On Top Records and the initial 3000 copies of the album will feature a sleeve with a scratchable album cover, and three Australiana-themed icons will sit underneath the scratchie panels.

One of those sleeves will have three matching icons and the lucky fan will not only receive a massive cash prize of $2999 deposited directly in their bank from the band, but a signed test pressing of 370HSSV 0773H and the opportunity to have photo of their face printed on all future pressings of the album across all variations, forever.

Private Function said that they came up with the idea for the scratchie panel when they were brainstorming a way to give back to their loyal fans.

“We were thinking about how we could give back to our fans in a fun way, and we came up with this really simple idea that we couldn’t believe hadn’t been done before,” they said in a statement.

They continued, “Finding a company that would actually print scratchable panels onto record sleeves wasn’t easy, but you bet we found a way to make it happen.”

The giveway is open to all Australians, except those in South Australia as the state’s legislation dictates that any ‘scratch and win’ promotion requires a permit, regardless of the prize pool value. The band apologised to South Australian’s over their exclusion from the competition.

“To all South Australian residents, this first pressing is unavailable to you because your government sucks. We’re sorry. Hopefully we can come to some kind of deal with your government, otherwise we’ll make sure you receive future pressings,” they said.

