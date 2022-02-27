PROMISELAND has announced Wyclef Jean, Burna Boy, UB40 and many more for its inaugural edition in October.

Taking place in Gold Coast on October 1st-2nd, PROMISELAND will be the first major music festival in Australia to mix reggae, afrobeats, and R&B into one cohesive experience for fans.

A brand-new, multi-genre live music experience, the festival aims to showcase the culturally diverse sounds of the African continent and the vast triangle of Polynesia.

A collection of international superstars from all corners of the world lead the lineup. Legendary U.K. reggae group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will bring their energy to Gold Coast.

Iconic Fugees rapper Wyclef Jean and rising afrobeats star Burna Boy will perform at the festival. PROMISELAND will be the first time Burna Boy will play in the country, and the first time Jean has performed here in over 14 years.

Locally, PROMISELAND will also feature some of the biggest names in Australian and New Zealand music, including Youngn Lipz, Scribe, Sons of Zion, William Singe, Sammy J, and Common Kings.

PROMISELAND was initially announced in 2021 but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The refined lineup, however, only adds to the hype surrounding the long-awaited festival.

“Promiseland brings together different yet beautifully interconnected cultures from around the world for one memorable music experience. We envision this new festival to build a foundation and bring together a community of fans that isn’t recognised enough in the live music landscape,” Festival Director Emal Naim said.

A general admission two day pass costs $299 (plus booking fee) while a VIP two day pass costs $499 (plus booking fee). You can find all festival details and ticket information here.

PROMISELAND 2022 full lineup

1814

ARDIJAH

BINA BUTTA

COMMON KINGS

COTERIE

DJ NOIZ

DONELL LEWIS

DRAX PROJECT

HERBS (ACOUSTIC)

HP BOYZ

J KING

KAPENA

KENNYON BROWN

KINGS

LADI6

LARISSA LAMBERT

LISI

MELODOWNZ

MUROKI

NESIAN MYSTIK

NME

PAUA

RELLEK BROWN

REYANNA MARIA

SAMMY J

SCRIBE

SONS OF ZION

STNDRD

THREE HOUSES DOWN & GENERAL FIYAH

TOMORROW PEOPLE

VICTOR J SEFO

WILLIAM SINGE

YOUNGN LIPZ

PLUS LOCAL ARTISTS – DJ BALLIN / DONNY / JSQZE / P WISH / STRANGELY AROUSED

HOSTED BY – JORDAN RIVERS / MC JEFF 7 ROB / WILLIAM WAIIRUA