At a hearing on Wednesday, February 24th the U.S. government dismissed the charges of DWI and reckless driving against Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen was arrested on November 14th at the Gateway National Recreation Area on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

During a pre-hearing conference between U.S. attorneys and Springsteen’s legal team, Springsteen agreed to plead guilty to consuming alcohol in a closed area.

Springsteen admitted to having two shots of tequila with fans he met in New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area. The arresting officer claimed the musician was “visibly swaying back and forth”. Springsteen’s blood-alcohol level was measured at a quarter of the legal limit in New Jersey, though he was still charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

In the case of United States of America vs. Bruce Springsteen, Springsteen was formally charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

However, Adam Baker, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the government, determined that the government “cannot sustain its burden of proof” for the DWI and reckless driving charges.

“The blood alcohol reading was .02, which as the court is aware, is well under the state limit of .08,” Baker said.

The judge overseeing the case also noted that alcohol consumption was allowed in the New Jersey park until three summers ago.

Springsteen plead guilty to the consuming alcohol in a closed area charge and was handed down a $500 fine. When asked how long he needed to pay the fine, Springsteen told the judge, “I think I can pay that immediately, your Honor.”

“Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance. The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore dismissed both of those charges,” Springsteen’s lawyer Mitchell Ansell told Rolling Stone.

“Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500. We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time.”

