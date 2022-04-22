The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ fifth studio album, Night Gnomes is abrasive, wonderful, and endlessly creative.

WA’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have always been vibrant and bold. When a PPC album drops, fans expect the unexpected, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. Somehow, for the bands’ fifth studio full-length, Night Gnomes, the band venture further than before, returning with a cacophony of sonics and lyrical speculation to wrap your head around.

Obviously, the band remains rooted in the familiar territory of psych and classic rock, alongside contemporary flourishes. Where Night Gnomes stands apart in the bands’ discography is in its melancholy. Fuzzed-up single Lava Lamp Pisco may be the best representation of this: “Can you take another day off work? Can you take another day off sleeping?” The disorientating mantra feels especially resonant following Australia’s roughly 2-year lockdown.

“Night Gnomes is a bit darker than the other four releases. I don’t know if that’s the bi-product of being locked inside Western Australia for the past two years but it’s definitely given us a lot of time to think”, commented songwriter Jack McEwan. “I reckon this record has a bit more of a KID A/Amnesiac vibe to it, it’s a bit weirder, a little left of the ‘psych/pop’ world we’ve been tagged under”.

The band have also announced an international tour for 2022, featuring stops in Australia, North America, Canada, the UK and Europe. Fans won’t only get to hear the latest album in its live glory, but also its critically acclaimed predecessor, SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound.

The Australian tour will run throughout May, June and July, including performances in Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Tickets can be purchased here.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Australian Tour 2022

Saturday, May 28th

Freemantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA (W/ Ocean Alley)

Thursday, June 30th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Friday, July 1st

Republic Bar, Hobart, Tas

Saturday, July 2nd

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, July 9th

Rechabite, Perth, WA

Friday, July 15th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 16th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

