Public Enemy have shared an all-star ‘Fight The Power’ remix, over 30 years since its original release in 1989.

The song is one of the rap group’s most famous tracks, initially acting as the musical theme for Spike Lee’s classic film Do the Right Thing.

The song has always been received well at their raucous live shows. It even opened this year’s BET Awards, highlighting the continued relevancy of its words in this racially-charged era in US society.

Now it’s received the remix treatment. In the new video, group founders Chuck D and Flavor Flav perform along with many images and scenes from recent Black Lives Matter protests.

The cast of other contributors is stellar. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, and QuestLove all lend their considerable musical weight to the track.

The remix comes as Public Enemy prepare their upcoming new studio album and it’s scheduled for release later this month.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down lands on September 25th, released through iconic hip-hop stable Def Jam. It marks the return of the group to Def Jam recordings for the first time in more than 20 years.

The group is one of the few hip-hop acts to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which happened in 2013.

Chuck D had this to say about the idea behind the band’s return and their latest record: “Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold.

Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight the Power 2020.”

Public Enemy previously released the anti-Donald Trump song ‘State of the Union (STFU)’ in June. “Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, cause it does,” Chuck D noted then.

Check out ‘Fight The Power (2020 Remix)’ by Public Enemy featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG & QuestLove: