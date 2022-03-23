Canadian rock band PUP is making their return to Australian shores with their PUP Australia Tour 2022 scheduled for July.

The popular band were already set to perform at Splendour in the Grass 2022, but has announced that they will be performing a bunch of headline shows while they’re in the country.

The announcement of their Australian tour dates coincides with the release of their new single ‘Totally Fine’, which dropped yesterday along with a coinciding music video.

“After three months of not writing any songs, ‘Totally Fine’ was the first thing to pop out,” PUP said about the new single.

They added: “It broke this creative dam wide open, just months’ worth of pent-up frustration all smashed into this one song. After that, we ended up going on a bit of a tear and wrote the rest of the record really quickly. The drumming on this song still blows our minds. It’s so manic and wild and makes the song feel like it’s about to fall apart at any moment, which is kinda like how it feels to be in PUP.”

The new track is described as a hilariously self-lacerating track with an undeniable chorus that offers plenty of opportunities to open up the pit. Along with Pup members Stefan Babcock (vocals), Steve Sladkowski (guitar), Nestor Chumak (bass) and Zack Mykula (drums), ‘Totally Fine’ features Mel from Casper Skulls on vocals, as well as Sarah from Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO and Erik from Remo Drive on the gang vocals.

Between their tour announcement and new single, the boys are staying busy. However, their schedule is set to get even busier. PUP has announced that they will be releasing their highly anticipated upcoming fourth album THE UNRAVELING OF PUP THE BAND on April 1st via Cooking Vinyl.

PUP Australia Tour 2022

Presented by Untitled Group & XIII Touring

Register for presale: https://bit.ly/pup-aus-22

Presale On Sale – Thursday 24th March 12:30pm AEDT

General On Sale – Friday 25th March 12:30pm AEDT

Tuesday, 19 July 2022

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 21 July 2022

The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 22 July 2022

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Check out the music video for ‘Totally Fine’ by PUP: