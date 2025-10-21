Puscifer have announced their first new album in over five years.

The band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round will release Normal Isn’t on February 6th, 2026 via Puscifer Entertainment / Alchemy Recordings / BMG.

The 11-track collection marks a significant departure for the band, channelling the post-punk influences that shaped the members’ early musical experiences whilst pushing into darker, more guitar-driven territory. “We’re definitely leaning into our early influences,” Keenan explains (as per Blabbermouth). “It’s the place where goth meets punk. It’s where I came from.”

The band have previewed the album with “Self Evident” and its accompanying video, filmed during a special August performance at Exchange L.A., where they performed the entire album for an intimate audience.

Written and recorded across Arizona, Los Angeles, and on the road during last year’s tour, Normal Isn’t blends the dark electronics and sharp humour Puscifer are known for with a more spontaneous creative process.

“From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings,” shares Mitchell, who co-produced the album. “We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive.”

This release represents a new approach to songwriting for Keenan. Rather than his usual collaborative method, he set up his own digital recording system and built complete song ideas before presenting them to Mitchell and Round. Round notes this shift changed the studio dynamic entirely.

“Instead of just saying, ‘I want this to sound like Fleetwood Mac on cocaine if they had a baby with PJ Harvey,’ Maynard was showing us his intention, which was really cool,” she explains. “In Puscifer, any idea can totally change without any preciousness, and everybody is on board — not unlike an insane asylum. We found each other because we’re demented in a symbiotic way.”

The album is available for pre-order in multiple limited-edition vinyl variants, including standard black, indie retail orange swirl, and exclusive coloured versions. Puscifer have simultaneously announced a North American tour supporting the album, with tickets and VIP packages going on sale Friday, 24th October 24th at 10am local time via the band’s official website.