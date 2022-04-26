Pusha T recently talked about his collaborative relationship with Kanye West and how he feels other artists take advantage of Ye.

Pusha T has a long history of working together with Kanye West that goes all the way back to G.O.O.D. music and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. With Pusha T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry: Pharrell vs. Ye audiences get to see the two in full force once again.

To promote his new album, Pusha T sat down with Vulture to talk about It’s Almost Dry: Pharrell vs. Ye and discussed what it’s like working with his partner in dime, Kanye West. Push talked about Ye’s commitment to being an artist when it comes to his music, and how it can lead to fellow artists taking advantage of his willingness to secure a sound.

Push revealed that some artists ask for rates that would be scoffed at by almost anyone other than West, rates that can reach up to 97% of the record’s profits, leaving a very small slice of the pie for Ye.

“If you know anything about working with Kanye, it’s that it’s a very, very, very tough, tedious, annoying process about the samples. I’ve never seen people take advantage of a situation like they do when it comes to clearing samples for this guy. I tried to hide the fact he’s involved. As soon as his name comes up, it’s time to take him to the cleaners. It’s the most unfair shit I’ve ever seen. It’s almost like they know he literally doesn’t give a fuck. He’ll be like, “Okay, well, great. They want 97 percent of the record. Give it to them! I want the record.” People come up with the most outlandish rates and numbers. It has to be a known thing throughout the industry. It has to be! He’s such a fucking artist. He just wants what he wants, and that’s it. The end-all, be-all is to get the song.”