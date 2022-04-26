After the release of his new album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T has weighed in on the feud between Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

One of the album’s standout tracks, ‘Rock N Roll’, features guest appearances by the warring rappers. That prompted Cudi to address the collaboration on Twitter last week, revealing that it was actually completed “a year ago.” He added that it would be the “last song” fans would ever hear him on alongside Ye.

In a new interview on SiriusXM’s Shade 45, Pusha T offered his thoughts on Cudi and Ye’s feud. “I think right now, I’m going to just let them have their space,” he said considerately. “You couldn’t even imagine the amount of talking I had to do just in regard to getting the record (‘Rock N Roll’) for the album cleared.”

The rapper added: “Cudi is definitely very strong-willed. He’s standing on what he’s standing on… He’s always been the one to stand next to me. Regardless of what’s going on, whatever… It’s always been like that.”

Pusha T also offered an insight into how the three artists initially came together to make ‘Rock N Roll’. “I just remember that day so vividly,” he recalled. “It was so good… Ye started chopping the Beyoncé sample. Cudi just pops in; I hadn’t seen Cudi in a long time, Ye hadn’t seen Cudi in a long time… Cudi came in and killed it. He did five versions of the hook.”

Pusha T also added that he’d love to see Ye and Cudi sort out their differences. “Brothers fight,” he noted. “Hopefully we can all figure it out, though.”

Regardless of the Cudi and Ye drama, Pusha T’s new album has been earning rave reviews on its own. “The Virginia rapper’s latest is musically varied and vocally impressive, revealing an artist who continues to cut extraneous elements out of his songwriting and drill closer to the core of his style,” Pitchfork wrote.

“Push is in complete control of his flow, his delivery, and his pen game is sharper than it was 20 years ago,” Consequence hailed in an equally positive review.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Pusha T’s interview below: