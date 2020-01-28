Brian May is a busy man, with being the guitarist for one of the world’s biggest bands and all, but it seems he has caught some spare time in his schedule to design his own signature line of sports bras.

Yep, it’s true, Queen guitarist Brian May has just launched a signature line of guitar pattern sports bras.

The Brian May Guitars sports bras joins the list of many unsuspecting and peculiar pieces of band merchandise that you can currently get your hands on.

First off there are KISS air guitar strings, a dildo with Marilyn Manson’s face on it, a dildo with Ghost’s Papa Emeritus’s face on it, a Dying Fetus foldout knife, an absolute stash of Motorhead and Motley Crue sex toys, the ever-comfortable Weezer Snuggie, the list truly goes on and on. Now we have sports bras from Queen’s Brian May.

The product description on the website reads, “Highlighting Brian May’s consummate artistic talents, this activewear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colours of BMG – because it doesn’t have to be red to be special!”

The signature line of sports bras can be directly in your possession for around $45, and it is even available in five different sizes here.

Watch Brian May talking about building The Red Special below.

Unfortunately, further information is scarce at the moment, but how we wish we had more to explain what is going on.

And, for the gentlemen, if you really love that guitar pattern, you can rock it too — there’s a button-down shirt and “hold everything” waistcoat waiting to be added to your shopping cart.

Recently Brian May opened up in an interview about his seasonal depression that kicks in heavy over the holiday period. He disclosed that during this time he does not like to show his face, as its a rather blue time for him every year.