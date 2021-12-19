Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed he’s tested positive for COVID-19, calling it a “truly horrible few days.”

The musician shared the news on his Instagram page over the weekend. “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me,” he wrote. “The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale.”

May continued by making a plea for people to take the virus seriously. “PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks,” he said. “This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri.” His Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of his COVID test result.

The guitarist posted several more times on Instagram about his diagnosis. “So I’m feeling that my immune system, with the enormous help of three Pfizer jabs, is now winning the battle against the invader,” he explained in a following post.

“So do NOT be afraid – there IS life after Covid ! But DO be careful … you do not want this, and neither do your family. Thanks for all your great messages – in spite of my pleas for no sympathy ! Much appreciated. And yes … I did promise to tell you the story !”

May’s diagnosis comes as the number of COVID cases in the U.K. is on the rise. The Omicron variant has pushed the daily figures to new pandemic records.

Britain’s health secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday, December 19th, that the government was assessing the changing situation as they work out how best to deal with the dangerous new variant. “There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think,” Javid told the BBC. “At this point we just have to keep everything under review.”

