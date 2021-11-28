Brian May has taken to social media to defend himself after attracting criticism for his comments about the BRIT Awards removing gendered categories.

Last week, the Queen guitarist cited the BRITS’ decision to eradicate gendered categories like Best Male and Best Female Artist as “frightening.” He also insisted that Queen wouldn’t have won their four BRIT Awards if they had been around today.

“We would be forced to have people of different colours and different sexes and we would have to have a trans (person),” he said. “You know life doesn’t have to be like that. We can be separate and different.”

Now, though, May has tried to clarify his comments on Instagram. “I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event,” he wrote in a post made yesterday, November 28th.

“And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks. Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories.”

May continued: “My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world. And my grateful thanks to all of you who stepped up to defend me in the last couple of days. It means so much that you have faith in me.”

An outpouring of support soon came in the comments, including from Adam Lambert. “It’s a shame when “journalists” approach an interview with one thing on their minds: headlines,” said one fan. “They were going to get their story whatever way they had to. Anyone who’s followed your work knows that you’re supportive of all people, and that the meaning they gave to your words wasn’t representative.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I just knew that those comments were completely out of character and not true,” said another. “You’re the most accepting and loving and open minded septuagenarian I know of.” In a lighter moment, one fan asked “Bri pls be my grandpa.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.