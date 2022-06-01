Queenscliff Music Festival will return to Victoria’s Bellarine Foreshore this November, after COVID forced the cancellation of the event for two years running.

Organisers QMF and Always Live have celebrated the news with the announcement of “First Plays” from four artists making their QMF debut this year.

Jolnu rapper, dancer, artist, and actor Baker Boy will be performing hits from his debut album, Gela. Former lead singer of The Preatures Isabella Manfredi, performing tracks from her upcoming debut solo album, including the recent singles, ‘Jealousy’ and ‘One Hit Wonder’.

Sydney’s favourite alt indie rockers Middle Kids will add QMF to their already-stacked festival appearances, armed with material from last year’s Today We’re the Greatest, and their 2018 debut, Lost Friends, and a band described as a “saving grace in a world thrown into chaos,” Melbourne’s RVG, will perform tracks from their 2020 release, Feral.

Queenscliff Music Festival will run from Friday, 25th – Sunday, 27th November. Typically drawing a crowd of around 10,000 people, QMF features three stages, transforming the small town of Queenscliff into a festive haven.

Situated around 90 minutes out of Melbourne, QMF is the perfect destination festival for people wanting a weekend escape, with festival goers treated to the best live music and local delights of Wadawurrung Country.

Tickets for the 2022 festival are on sale now. Three-day adult passes are $275; accompanied youth (14-17 years) tickets are $135. Tickets for children under 13 are $20, sold in conjunction with an adult ticket. QMF camping passes cost an additional $50, and glamping passes are available from $670. Single-day tickets will be available from Friday July 1st.