Due to kick off today (October 31st) featuring headliners Boy & Bear, Queensland Music Festival’s The Long Sunset has been cancelled.

Organisers confirmed the cancellation this morning, citing the recent heavy rain and damaging weather in the Scenic Rim region have destroyed the festival site.

“After a full site inspection this morning, our assessors have determined the grounds and conditions are unsafe for staff, vendors, and event guests. As a result, a decision has been made to cancel The Long Sunset,” organisers said.

“This current state of the event site, coupled with the official forecasts for dangerous and destructive weather conditions expected to continue on Friday 31 October and Saturday 1 November, means this decision has been made in constant consultation with the local government authority, Scenic Rim Regional Council.”

The festival was set to begin today and run over the weekend as part of Qld Music Trails: The Scenic Rim. Boy & Bear were set to headline, with alt-pop powerhouse Vera Blue, Gretta Ray, and The Buoys also on the lineup.

It promised sunrise yoga, roving performers, hands-on workshops, local food trucks, and regional pop-ups scattered across the Scenic Rim, to offer more than just music.

A Queensland Music Festival spokesperson said: “While we’re deeply disappointed to cancel The Long Sunset, the safety of our audiences, artists, crew, and staff is our top priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support.”

All ticket holders have been contacted directly and will receive a refund.