Following a sellout in 2024, The Long Sunset is making its highly anticipated return from October 31st to November 2nd, this time with a new home base in Boonah, in the heart of Queensland’s Scenic Rim.
Leading the 2025 lineup are indie-folk favourites Boy & Bear and alt-pop powerhouse Vera Blue, with a genre-spanning roster of artists in tow. Also on the bill are Gretta Ray, serving up sharp pop melodies and heartfelt lyrics, and The Buoys, bringing their signature guitar-driven intensity.
Rising star Jem Cassar-Daley brings soul and polish, while Playlunch promise chaos in the best way with their irreverent brand of “bogan funk.” Genre-blurring act Tjaka mix traditional Indigenous sounds with contemporary beats, The Vernons deliver a hit of bluesy rock, and kids (and their grown-ups) can catch Bunny Racket, known for their fun, loud, and family-friendly sets.
The festival, part of Qld Music Trails: The Scenic Rim, offers more than just music. There’ll be sunrise yoga, roving performers, hands-on workshops, local food trucks, and regional pop-ups scattered across the Scenic Rim. Expect live sets not only at the main site but also across iconic venues in Boonah township.
Whether you’re arriving with a campervan or planning on camping under the stars, the weekend-long campground will serve as home base. With golden hour hangs, fireside chats, and music from Friday through Sunday, it’s a full experience under the stars.
Sunday is your chance to wind down: explore the region’s wineries, wander through forest trails, or chill at a country pub as the sun sets on another standout edition of The Long Sunset.
Limited first release tickets are on sale now via qldmusictrails.com.
