Former congressman Steve King is a Nazi in every way but name and his wild Juneteenth tweet that Questlove called out furthers the evidence.

Steve King has a history of being out of pocket to the nth degree. King has regularly met with Nazis or Nazi adjacent individuals in the most amicable of ways— both giving and receiving praise from fascists.

Some of the individuals he has met with include; Peter Brimelow, a white nationalist and white separatist author who founded the website VDARE and met with King in 2012; Geert Wilders, a far-right Dutch politician who said the Quran is “worse than Mein Kampf” who has repeatedly met with King; and Frauke Petry, the leader of Germany’s fascist ‘Alternative for Germany’ party, which opposes immigration and multiculturalism (similar to America’s Republican party).

If you pair the company that King has kept with his own statements against immigration and multiculturalism, his ideologies very closely mirror the schools of thought that originated in the early years of Nazi Germany. This all leads to the conclusion that Steve King himself is Nazi adjacent, although, he would never say so himself.

Two days after Juneteenth Steve King announced that he spent the day gardening and compared it to the lifetime of chattel slavery that many stolen Africans underwent in America. He then went on to say that being aborted is worse than what he thinks slavery was because at least if you’re enslaved you get to watch the sun rise and set. Go off, King.

“I spent Juneteenth all day in the hot sun hoeing and pulling weeds and thinking about what it would have been like to have been a slave. At the end of the day, I thought about what it would be like to be an aborted baby. I got to see the sunrise and the sunset.”

I spent Juneteenth all day in the hot sun hoeing and pulling weeds and thinking about what it would have been like to have been a slave. At the end of the day, I thought about what it would be like to be an aborted baby. I got to see the sunrise and the sunset.

— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 21, 2022

“fuck you say??!”

Questlove was quick to step in, among others. “Same guy:”

“Took me a minute to parse. He is saying that slavery is basically yard work and banning abortion would be more moral because at least you get to live as a slave.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

– Steve King”