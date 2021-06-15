We’re giving away 2 double passes to the the inaugural Tone Deaf Live Series‘ Sydney Solstice edition, this Saturday June 19th, featuring Ruby Fields, Pist Idiots, Adam Newling and Brown Snake.

In just 48 hours, two lucky fans (and two very lucky friends) will be the proud owners of tickets to one of the best nights of live music to hit Sydney this year.

Curated by Space 44, you’ll lay witness to a night filled with some of the best acts on their roster. Indie rock darling Ruby Fields, pub rock rascals Pist Idiots, and folk-rock troubadour Adam Newling are set to headline the show, with support coming from rising Aussie pub-rock trio Brown Snake.

Saturday’s event will be held at Rock Lily at The Star in Pyrmont, which means 18+ers, this one’s just for you (there’ll be no pesky children running around, phew).

To be in the running for one of the two double passes, all you have to do is fill out the form below, which will subscribe you to our Live Music Observer and Indie Observer newsletters. It’s that easy!

But don’t muck around, this Sydney Solstice giveaway runs for 48 hours only and will end on Thursday June 17th, at 4pm AEST.

Want more chances to win? Get all your friends to enter the comp so you can be their plus one!

Sign up to the Live Music Observer and the Indie Observer below for your chance to win!

Tone Deaf Live Series & Space 44 Present:

Ruby Fields, Pist Idiots, Adam Newling at Sydney Solstice

Saturday, June 19th 2021

Rock Lily At The Star, Pyrmont, NSW

Competition runs from June 15th 2021 4pm AEST and ends June 17th 2021 4pm AEST. Only Australian residents 18 years and over are eligible.

Terms and conditions can be found here.

COMPETITION INFORMATION