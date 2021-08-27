Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

A witness has testified in court that R. Kelly forced her to video herself smearing feces in her face and eating it during their five-year relationship, which began when the witness was 17 years old.

The witness – whose identity is protected and is known as Jane Doe 5 – said that after she recorded the video, Kelly told her she “wasn’t into it enough” and that she “would have to redo it.”

“He told me to smear it in my face and what to exactly say and to, like, put it in my mouth and act like I liked, enjoyed that,” she said in court. When asked if it was something she wanted to be doing, Jane Doe 5 replied, “I did not”.

The shocking testimony comes as part of the fourth day of Kelly’s ongoing sexual abuse trial. Some of his charges include sexual exploitation of children, racketeering based on kidnapping and forced labor.

Jane Doe 5 revealed to the courts that she met Kelly during one of his concerts when she was 17 years old. She said that she wanted him to help her with her music, but he pressured her to have sex with her before he would review her music.

Jane Doe 5 said she engaged in sexual intercourse with him on multiple occasions over their five-year relationship. She said that the singer impregnated her in 2017 and then ordered her to have an abortion, to which she obliged.

The bombshell revelations continued to come in the emotional testimony. According to court documents, Jane Doe 5 said that she had to ask R. Kelly when she could use the bathroom, and that he would sometimes make her urinate into a cup. She also stated that he “chastised” her for being disobedient, and often left her with bruises and torn skin from the physical abuse she endured from him.

Furthermore, Jane Doe was diagnosed with vaginal herpes and she believes she contracted the virus from R.Kelly saying he “purposely gave me something he knew he had, that he could’ve controlled”.

In a disturbing development, another witness has claimed that R. Kelly ranted about the “stigma over sex with teens”. The woman has stated in court that during a 1999 dinner the singer also called himself a “genius” and compared himself to Jerry Lewis, whose career tanked after he married his 13-year-old cousin.

“He mentioned that he likes very young girls and that people make such a big deal of it. Even look at Jerry Lee Lewis, he is a genius and I am a genius,” the witness, known as Stephanie, said in court.

“We should be allowed to do whatever we want. Look at what we give the world,” Stephanie alleges R. Kelly said at the dinner.

The trial continues. R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.