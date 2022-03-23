R. Kelly may be behind bars, but he’s not letting a jail cell stop him from busting out one of his biggest hits. A video is going viral that shows the disgraced singer serenading a fellow prisoner’s daughter with ‘Love Letter’.

The woman captioned the video, “when your dad goes to the same prison as r kelly” [sic]. The video shows the woman chatting to R. Kelly on the phone and she asks the musician to sing a song for her.

“What do you want?” R. Kelly can be heard asking.

“Love Letter,” the woman replies.

R. Kelly lets out a huge sign before breaking into song. “Did you get my card, When you read my love letter?” He sings.

Her dad is locked up with R Kelly so she had him sing "Love Letter" for her over the phone😂😭 pic.twitter.com/4gmebJM33H — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) March 23, 2022

R. Kelly was found guilty of eight counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering in September of last year and will be given his sentence in May.

It’s actually not the first time R. Kelly has dabbled in music from jail. The ‘Ignition’ singer took to social media on his 54th birthday in January last year and shared lyrics to a track that seemingly referenced the women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Some of the lyrics read, “After 22 years of a blessed career/ Had me lying in my hospital bed crying mad tears/ But just as I have many people hatin me, Had so many people loving me/ And let’s not forget the hood around the world covering me/ And to everybody that be calling me, Telling what they’ve been sayin about me/ Bringin me all of this negative s–t, ya’ll the ones I ain’t f–king with.”

The chorus continues: “Can I get a witness for all of this, When people all up in your business, tell em shut up, tell em shut up, tell em shut up! I’m talking to you!”

