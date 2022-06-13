After federal prosecutors asked for R. Kelly to be imprisoned for 25 years, the rapper’s victims have asked that he be sentenced for life.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors in New York demanded a 25-year prison sentence for the disgraced rapper in addition to a fine between USD $50,000 to USD $250,000. R. Kelly – born Robert Sylvester Kelly – was tried and convicted of acts of bribery, sexually exploiting minors, sex trafficking, and racketeering.

Now, some of his victims have come forward and demanded that the sentence be harsher.

According to TMZ, Lizzette Martinez felt that Kelly had ‘more than earned a life sentence’ due to his actions, which spanned over the course of decades.

In an interview with TMZ, Martinez said: “I think 25 is too low, to be quite honest with you. I mean, we deal with residual side effects. We have to live with this forever. It’s not something that just goes away.”

Martinez also added that Kelly should be locked up and ‘throw the key away’.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to stop doing what he does. He has to be away. Clearly, he was charged, he went to trial – back in 2008 – and you would think that someone in their right mind would think ‘Oh my God, I better change my ways. I need help.'” Martinez said.

“I don’t think you can let this person out, because he’s proven over and over and over again that he will continue preying upon women and men, and just anyone who is vulnerable.” she added, before adding that Kelly had used his star power to stick to this pattern for years.

Kitti Jones, another one of Kelly’s survivors also echoed Martinez’s sentiment, although she did not express any problems with the prosecution’s recommended sentencing. She did, however, add that ‘no amount of time will give her, and others, back their time or remove their trauma.’

