RAAVE TAPES have finally released their debut album.

The self-titled record features 12 tracks ranging from club-ready ragers like “k hi”, “Goodbye”, and “Braces” to pop songs like “I Just Wanna Be Alone” and “Wake Up Next To You”.

The album explores how our relationships change over time.

“The most integral themes of the album revolve around the interpersonal relationships we have with the people around us, to the nearest and dearest, as well as those who’ve become distant and not so dear,” says one half of the duo, Joab Eastley.

“It’s a pretty broad and universal overarching theme for sure, but its one that heavily impacted our writing process. At its core, we were a few good friends locked in a room with no phone reception for long periods of time, and that encouraged plenty of D&Ms, late night soul-searching, and a level of introspection that pushed us in a more earnest & personal direction.”

The alt-pop band threw everything at album highlight – and most recent album single – “Braces”, released earlier this week. “Braces” kicks off the album with a bang, bursting with heavy bass lines and infectious production.

“This song feels like that last scene in Thelma and Louise when they look at each other before they drive off the cliff (sorry for the spoiler) and there’s that moment of solidarity between them,” says the other half of the duo, Lindsay O’Connell.

“Maybe the title is an allusion to needing to be ‘braced up’ by your mates. Maybe it’s an allusion to crooked teeth and the ugly smiles you share with those close to you when you think no one is looking.”

RAAVE TAPES’ debut album has plenty to satisfy both long-time fans and new listeners. They credit their rejuvenated sound to working with producer Fletcher Matthews (Trophy Eyes, The Buoys).

“Fletch works so bloody hard, hey,” says Eastley. “We are so lucky to have him. He has been siuch an integral part of the RAAVE family for so long now that he has perfected the art of gently taking our hand and leading us in the right direction.

“He brought so many tools out of his kitbag with this record – different songwriting approaches when we hit a wall, suggestions of writing topics because he knows us both so well, or fresh ways to treat our instruments/production when the tried and true wasn’t cutting the mustard.”

RAAVE TAPES’ self-titled debut album is out now.