Radio Free Alice have released their new EP, Polyester.

The Melbourne post-punk band’s second EP was recorded with Nao Anzai at Soundpark Studios and refined during their tour.

Polyester captures the raw, live energy that fans have come to expect from Radio Free Alice. The recording process included sessions in various unconventional locations across Europe, with mixing by Ewan Pearson (Warpaint, M83, Joy Division) and mastering by Mikey Young.

The EP contains singles like “Johnny,” which follows a “little runaway” who’s making moves in the face of loneliness, and new single “Spain,” which is the most energetic cut on the record.

“‘Spain’’s about a wealthy, gluttonous pig of a man and his attempt to manipulate a younger, more attractive woman into dating him through money. I suppose it’s about how money is a social currency as well as a material one, and how dark and twisted that is,” explains vocalist Noah Learmonth.

Listen to “Spain,” and watch the accompanying music video, below.

Radio Free Alice only formed in 2020 but have quickly risen to become one of the most talked-about guitar bands in Australian music.

The band’s 2023 self-titled debut EP was nominated for Best Independent Punk Album or EP at this year’s AIR Awards, with prominent singles like “Paris Is Gone” earning acclaim from the likes of triple j, Rolling Stone AU/NZ, and more.

Following a 24-date tour across the UK and Europe, Radio Free Alice are currently on a national tour around Australia, which still has dates left in Sydney, Mollymook, Melbourne, Castlemaine, Adelaide, and Perth through August and September (see full dates below).

Radio Free Alice’s Polyester EP is out now.

Radio Free Alice 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale now via rfa.band

Friday, August 23rd

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, August 24th

Yuki, Mollymook, NSW

Thursday, August 29th

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 31st

Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, VIC

Thursday, September 5th

Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA

Friday, September 6th

Mojos, Perth, WA