Radiohead are set to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their landmark albums, Kid A and Amnesiac, with an extensive reissue set to arrive on November 5th via XL.

The band has unveiled a new online exhibition to coincide with the reissue release. Working with namethemachine and Fortnite developers Epic Games, the exhibition, dubbed Kid A Mnesia, will be available as a download for Mac, PC and Playstation 5 through the Epic store.

A press release describes the exhibition as “an upside-down digital/analog universe created from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and audio design by Nigel Godrich.” You can find a preview of it below.

The reissued editions of Kid A and Amnesiac will arrive with a new LP of offcuts from the record, recorded during the sessions spanning 1999 and 2000. Ahead of the release, Radiohead has shared a previously unheard single, ‘If You Say the Word.’ Find the new single and complete tracklist below.

Radiohead celebrated the 20th anniversary of Kid A last year, with a special collectors edition that included an extended version of the album track ‘Treefingers.’

Kid Amnesiae Tracklist

01 Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)

02 Untitled V1

03 Fog (Again Again Version)

04 If You Say the Word

05 Follow Me Around

06 Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)

07 Untitled V2

08 The Morning Bell (In the Dark Version)

09 Pyramid Strings

10 Alt. Fast Track

11 Untitled V3

12 How to Disappear into Strings

