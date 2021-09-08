Iconic Radiohead albums Kid A and Amnesiac are being reissued together by the band this November, alongside a bonus album of unreleased songs.

Cleverly titled KID A MNESIA, the reissue will be released on November 5th, and collects their fourth and fifth albums to mark the 21st anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac, Included will be a newly compiled collection of unearthed material which comes from the original Kid A and Amnesiac sessions.

As well as alternate versions of those two album tracks and B-sides, there will also be the never-before-heard ‘If You Say the Word’ and an unreleased studio recording of ‘Follow Me Around’.

Added to this, November 4th will see the release of two art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood, cataloguing the viral works that were created during the Kid A and Amnesiac era of the band.

Kid A, of course, is one of the most acclaimed rock records of the 21st century. In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked it at 20 in its updated list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, describing it as “a new, uniquely fearless kind of rock record for a new, increasingly fearful century.” Amnesiac, although not as groundbreaking as its predecessor, instead favouring more experimentation, was still regarded as one of the best albums of 2001.

KID A MNESIA is scheduled for release on November 5th via XL Recordings/Remote Control Records. It can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

Kid Amnesiae bbonus LP tracklist:

SIDE 1

‘LIKE SPINNING PLATES’ (‘WHY US?’ VERSION)

‘UNTITLED V1’

‘FOG’ (AGAIN AGAIN VERSION)

‘IF YOU SAY THE WORD’

‘FOLLOW ME AROUND’

SIDE 2

‘PULK/PULL’ (TRUE LOVE WAITS VERSION)

‘UNTITLED V2’

‘THE MORNING BELL’ (IN THE DARK VERSION)

‘PYRAMID STRINGS’

‘ALT. FAST TRACK’

‘UNTITLED V3’

‘HOW TO DISAPPEAR INTO STRINGS’



