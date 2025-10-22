ABC’s rage has announced it will air a tribute to KISS guitarist Ace Frehley following the beloved musician’s death last week.

The music programme will air the special this coming Friday night and Saturday morning.

“As part of our rage tribute, we’ll be playing Kiss’s 1980 Countdown episode, filmed on top of the World Trade Center, New York. The show includes lots of interviews, and much mischief from Ace in particular,” a statement released on Wednesday reads.

“We’ll be playing Kiss music videos including ‘Talk To Me’, ‘I Was Made for Loving You’, ‘I Want You’, ‘Sure Know Something’, ‘Shout It Out Loud’, ‘Shandi’, and Ace’s last official music video appearance for Kiss, ‘Psycho Circus’. We also have a bunch of solo Ace and Frehley’s Comet clips, including ‘Into The Night’, ‘Insane’, and ‘Do Ya’.

“Catch it all late this Friday night (early Saturday morning! Real rock and roll hours…) from 12:18am on ABC TV.”

Frehley passed away at the age of 74 last week following a brain bleed sustained in a fall several weeks ago.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” a statement released by Frehley’s family read. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. … The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension.”

Frehley’s former bandmates, including KISS founding members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, paid tribute to the late musician and his lasting legacy.

“I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley,” Simmons and Stanley said in a joint statement.

“He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Simmons later posted a tribute to social media. “Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on,” he wrote. “No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!”